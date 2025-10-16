Virat Kohli Goes Under Intensive Training Session Ahead Of India's ODI Series Against Australia: WATCH

India vs Australia: Shubman Gill-led Team India will play a three-match ODI series against Mitchell Marsh's Australia, starting from Sunday, October 19.

The first ODI match of the series will be played at the Perth Stadium. Following this, the Men in Blue will travel to Adelaide to face the mighty Aussies in the second match of the 50-over series, on Thursday, October 23.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third and final ODI match of the series on Saturday, October 25.

Virat Kohli Sweats Out In Nets Ahead Of 1st ODI Against Australia

Earlier on October 4, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the squad for their upcoming white-ball tour of Australia. Shockingly, the BCCI has named Shubman Gill as the new ODI skipper after axing Rohit Sharma's leadership duties. However, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have both been added to India's ODI squad for the series against Australia.

Just a few days left before the start of the first ODI match of the series against Australia, Virat Kohli was captured practicing in the nets in Perth. Kohli was seen smashing his iconic cover drive and square cut during India's training session on Thursday, October 16.

Virat Kohli's Stats Against Australia In ODIs

Virat Kohli has staggering numbers against Australia in the ODIs. The talismanic batter played 50 matches and 48 innings against Aussies, scoring 2451 runs at a strike rate of 93.69 and an average of 54.46. He has scored eight centuries and 15 fifties against Yellow. Can he add more centuries under his belt? Only time will tell.

Many questions have been asked regarding his form since Virat Kohli will be seen in action for the Indian Cricket Team after almost seven months. He last played an ODI match during the Champions Trophy 2025 Final against New Zealand, on March 9, 2025.