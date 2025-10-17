WATCH | Virat Kohli's Young Fan's Reaction After Getting Autograph Post Net Session in Perth is Priceless

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the era, and now that he is making a comeback to international cricket - there is much buzz around it. Since he landed in Perth, Kohli has been followed everywhere. Everyone wants a piece of him. After Team India's first net session at the Optus stadium in Perth on Thursday, Kohli made the day of a young fan who was there to see the session. Kohli gave the young fan his autograph and the latter could not keep a lid over his emotion as he ran celebrating the autograph and flaunting it to everyone present.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Sweats Out In Training Ahead Of ODI Series Against Australia

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Kohli looked sharp during his net session where he looked to be timing the ball pretty well. It was his first net session with the Indian team in a long time and hence the spotlight was firmly on him. During the session, fans near the venue turned up to get a glimpse of Kohli as he treated them to some of his signature cover-drives as well. He looks to be in good shape and sound rhythm and that augurs well for him and the team.

The ODI Schedule

During the white-ball tour, the Indian team will play three ODIs and five T20Is. The much-awaited first ODI match of the series will be played at the Optus stadium in Perth. Following this, the Shubman Gill-led side will travel to Adelaide to face the formidable hosts in the second match of the 50-over series, on Thursday, October 23.