' If we Can Keep Them Under...': Axar Patel Reveals Target India Would be Comfortable Chasing During 1st Test in Kolkata vs South Africa

Ind vs SA: Allrounder Axar Patel had a good day with the ball at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday during the first Test versus South Africa. Axar, who bowled in tandem with Ravindra Jadeja, played a very crucial role despite taking only one wicket. Axar was brought into the attack with the new ball. He picked up the crucial wicket of Kyle Verreynne and also kept it quiet from one end. At the end of the day's play, Axar revealed how the strip was behaving and also the target India would be comfortable chasing in the fourth innings. The visitors currently lead by 63 runs and have three wickets in hand. With the way the pitch is behaving, Axar reckons India would be comfortable chasing anything less than 125.

‘If we can keep them under 125, it should be chaseable’

"From one end it feels like it's going straight, but from the other end everything is happen. Have to play attacking cricket as a batter. Have to convert loose balls and keep an attacking mindset. Can't have a defensive mindset because you're never in. When you know there's something in it for the bowlers, you can get carried away by the thought of bowling some magic balls. Patience is key. If we can keep them under 125, it should be chaseable," he said at the end of day's play.

India's Blueprint For Day 3