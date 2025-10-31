'If You’re Four Down Early': Suryakumar Yadav Blames Top-Order After Embarrassing Loss vs Australia in 2nd T20I

India vs Australia: India was outplayed in the second T20I against Australia on Friday at the MCG. With the convincing four-wicket win, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Following the loss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav blamed the top-order for not coming good. While crediting the Australian pacers, especially Josh Hazlewood, Suryakumar admitted that once you lose four quick wickets, it is difficult to stage a comeback. At once stage, India were reduced to 32 for four by the fifth over. By then, India had lost Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson.

‘If you’re four down early, it’s very difficult to recover’

"The way he bowled in the powerplay - if you’re four down early, it’s very difficult to recover. Credit goes to him, he bowled really well," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

Hailing Abhishek Sharma for his good show, Suryakumar revealed that he knows his game and it is good that he is not changing it.

"He’s been doing this for a while now. He knows his game, knows his identity, and it’s good he’s not changing it - that’s what’s brought him success. Hopefully, he sticks with it and plays many more knocks like this for us," Surya also heaped praise on Abhishek Sharma.

