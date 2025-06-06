Virat Kohli or Joe Root - Who is Better? Monty Panesar's Surprise Pick

India vs England: In a couple of weeks from now, India will lock horns with England for a five-match Test series which will also be the start of a new World Test Championship cycle. Ahead of the series, former English cricketer Monty Panesar was asked to pick between Joe Root and Virat Kohli. Both Root and Kohli have often been compared to each other as they are world class. But, Panesar had no doubt over his pick as he chose Kohli over Root. While that is surprising because he is an Englishman himself, one has to understand he was trying to be as honest as possible.

‘His character, his aura – that’s why Virat Kohli’

“I would say Virat Kohli. He’s a better batsman. Because of the fact that he brings to the table. His character, his aura – that’s why Virat Kohli," Panesar said in an exclusive with InsideSport.

Kohli vs Root - In Tests

In Test cricket, the Englishman is statistically way ahead of Virat Kohli. Root has amassed 12,377 runs, while Kohli has 8,848. Also, Root averages 50.93, whereas Kohli averages 49.15. When it comes to Test centuries as well, Root has an upper hand over Kohli. Root has 30 Test centuries, while Kohli has 29. These stats clearly show that Root is ahead of Kohli in Tests in terms of numbers.

For the unversed, Kohli has already retired from the longest form of the game recently. His retirement at 36 came as a shock for most as he is supremely fit.

