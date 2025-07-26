IND ENG, Day 4 Weather Forecast: Will Rain Provide A Much-Needed Breather To Shubman Gill And Co. In Manchester?

Updated 26 July 2025 at 14:19 IST
India desperately need to fight back against England when play resumes on day 4 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The home side has been in complete command of the match, having taken a 186-run lead at the end of day three.
The weather has always been one of the crucial aspects in England. Manchester is known for its adverse weather conditions, and this Test match is also not an exception, as rain has threatened to play a spoilsport. Shubman Gill and Co. will need some much-needed reprieve, and let's have a look at how the weather will play on day 4.
As per Accuweather, there is a 40% chance of rain at 10 AM, followed by 34% at 11 AM and 12 PM local time, respectively. But as the match will go through, the chances of rain will diminish with sunny weather expected to welcome the cricketers. The weather is expected to hover around 18-20 degrees. Cloud cover will hover around 97% but it will also reduce as the day goes forward. The overcast condition could be a massive boost for the likes of Jasprit Bumrah as India need three wickets to dismiss the visitors in the 1st inning.
Bumrah hasn't been effective in the match so far, having picked just one wicket in 28 overs. England batters have made merry on a flat Manchester surface, as, except for Jamie Smith and Harry Brook, all the other batters have scored plenty of runs. Joe Root scored his 38th Test hundred and is currently just behind Sachin Tendulkar in the top run-getter list in Test cricket. Ben Stokes remained not out on 77 and the England captain will try to seize the opportunities on day 4 at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Published 26 July 2025 at 14:19 IST