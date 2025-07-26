IND vs ENG, 4th Test| England Legend Uncovers What Held Back Jasprit Bumrah In Manchester: 'That Wasn't The Case'

Updated 26 July 2025 at 11:11 IST
India will have a mountain to climb when they take the field on day 4 at Old Trafford in Manchester. England are already 186 runs ahead and have threatened to take the game away with two days remaining in this crucial 4th test match. England are 2-1 ahead in the five-match test series and will wrap up the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with a win in Old Trafford.
This is most likely Jasprit Bumrah's last Test in the series as the fast bowler has been managed cautiously for his workload. Bumrah played the 1st and the 3rd match and was poised to be involved in three out of the five Test matches. But the 31-year-old. Bumrah hasn't looked at his best and has been pretty ordinary, bowling 28 overs and picking just one wicket in the proceedings.
Former England batter Jonathan Trott pointed out that the other bowlers, like Anshul Kamboj and Shardul Thakur, failed to provide ample support to the bowler.
Speaking on ‘Match Centre Live’ on JioHotstar, Trott said, “Bumrah’s areas were pretty good, and his economy reflects that — he was just a bit unlucky. But the bigger issue is pressure from both ends. Bumrah benefits massively when there’s support at the other end, and that wasn’t the case today. When you’re slightly under par as a bowling unit — like India were — control from both ends becomes crucial. I’d have liked to see Bumrah bowl in tandem with spin from the other end — either Washington or Kuldeep — to build pressure. But with runs constantly leaking from the opposite side, England’s batters didn’t feel the kind of pressure we’ve seen Bumrah create in the past.”
India faced an injury scare when Rishabh Pant injured his foot while attempting a reverse-sweep of Chris Woakes. He was in scathing pain and had to leave the field on the back of a golf cart. Pant was already on the radar after he injured his fingertips while trying to save a Bumrah delivery on the legside during the 4th Test. Pant came back for batting and completed his half-century before getting dismissed by Jofra Archer. BCCI informed that the batter will bat when it's required and Dhruv Jurel will keep wickets for the remainder of the match.
