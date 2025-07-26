IND vs ENG, 4th Test| England Legend Uncovers What Held Back Jasprit Bumrah In Manchester: 'That Wasn't The Case'

India will have a mountain to climb when they take the field on day 4 at Old Trafford in Manchester. England are already 186 runs ahead and have threatened to take the game away with two days remaining in this crucial 4th test match. England are 2-1 ahead in the five-match test series and will wrap up the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with a win in Old Trafford.

Jonathan Trott Pointed Out Why Jasprit Bumrah Struggled

This is most likely Jasprit Bumrah's last Test in the series as the fast bowler has been managed cautiously for his workload. Bumrah played the 1st and the 3rd match and was poised to be involved in three out of the five Test matches. But the 31-year-old. Bumrah hasn't looked at his best and has been pretty ordinary, bowling 28 overs and picking just one wicket in the proceedings.

Former England batter Jonathan Trott pointed out that the other bowlers, like Anshul Kamboj and Shardul Thakur, failed to provide ample support to the bowler.

Speaking on ‘Match Centre Live’ on JioHotstar, Trott said, “Bumrah’s areas were pretty good, and his economy reflects that — he was just a bit unlucky. But the bigger issue is pressure from both ends. Bumrah benefits massively when there’s support at the other end, and that wasn’t the case today. When you’re slightly under par as a bowling unit — like India were — control from both ends becomes crucial. I’d have liked to see Bumrah bowl in tandem with spin from the other end — either Washington or Kuldeep — to build pressure. But with runs constantly leaking from the opposite side, England’s batters didn’t feel the kind of pressure we’ve seen Bumrah create in the past.”

India Suffered Rishabh Pant Injury Setback