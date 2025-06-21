IND v ENG: Bad News For Shubman Gill and Co. As Rain Headed to Headingley on Day 2 of First Test

The India vs England Test series kicked off at Headingley on Friday (June 20) and it was the Shubman Gill-led side who finished the first day on top. Buoyed by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) and Gill (127*) it was the visitors who piled on the runs after being asked to bat first by Ben Stokes after the England skipper won the toss. The main reason Stokes opted to bowl first was that the conditions early on were expected to favour the bowlers.

That was the case for the first hour but as it got sunnier the conditions for batting became better. However, Day 2 may provide some respite for the home team.

Leeds Weather Today for IND vs ENG Game

There is a yellow alert in the city of Leeds, and there are heavy thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and through the night and early parts of the morning.

Should the forecast come true, it could mean losing huge parts of the third session of the day as the yellow alert begins at 3 PM local time, which would be around the time the last session is about to get underway.

But even if the rain does not come crashing down and there is some degree of cloud cover in the area where Headingley is, then it could work out in favour of the home team.

How Will Rainy or Cloudy Weather Impact IND v ENG Game?

The main reason why rainy or cloudy weather is something all bowlers desire during a Test match is due to the fact that the ball tends to swing more in such conditions.

The increased moisture during humid weather as well as the change in air density and a lack of sunlight makes for conditions that are more conducive to movement of the ball.