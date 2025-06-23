IND v ENG: KL Rahul Joins Elite Company With Sensational Half-Century, Sets Eyes On Sunil Gavaskar's Historical Milestone In SENA Countries

KL Rahul has continued to shatter records in Test cricket. The 33-year-old has racked up his 17th fifty as he and Rishabh Pant maintain their strong stride after Shubman Gill's early departure.

KL Rahul Smashed Another Test Record At Headingley

Rahul has been the mainstay for Indian batting and has now scored nine 50+ scores in SENA countries, equalling Virender Sehwag's tally. This is his 18th Test half-century, and the outcome of the Test will depend a lot on how he performs at Headingley. Brydon Carse provided an early jolt as he dismissed Shubman Gill very early. But both Pant and Gill have managed to navigate the early challenges and India are looking towards building a healthy lead. Sunil Gavaskar has 19+ fifty-plus scores in Test cricket, and KL Rahul can certainly aim to breach the barrier.

Sunil Gavaskar Heaped Praise On KL Rahul

Ahead of the Test, there have been debates regarding his batting position. KL Rahul did well while opening in Australia and once again showed why he is so highly regarded in red-ball cricket. His poise and concentration in Test cricket has been the reason behind his success, and now, in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's absence, he is expected to play a pivotal role in the next few years.

Even Sunil Gavaskar heaped praises on KL Rahul, insisting the batter doesn't know how good he is. As quoted by India Today, he told the broadcasters, “Total team man. He has even been asked to keep wickets. He does that for the team, and that's what you want in the team. You see the way he reacts to the situation. He's got an equanimity about him, which is so rare because in today's day and age where everybody's got to be doing things to show that they have achieved something, his celebrations are also muted. One thing everybody agrees about KL Rahul is that he doesn't know how good a player he is. I mean, he would agree."