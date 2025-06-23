IND vs ENG- Sunil Gavaskar Blown Away By KL Rahul's Brilliance: 'He Doesn't Know How Good A Player He Is'

Day four of the first Test could decide the outcome at Headingley. KL Rahul has defied the odds once again and has denied the English bowlers with his strong grit and determination.

Sunil Gavaskar Heaped Praise On KL Rahul

In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the 33-year-old came out strong once again and has provided India a strong platform in the second innings. In the first innings too, he gave a very strong account of himself, and his 91-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal paved the way for the visitors as they went on to pile up 471 runs on the board.

On the third day, Rahul came to the crease after India bowled out England for 465 runs. Despite losing two partners in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, the star India batter didn't lose focus, and the onus will be on him to get India off to a good start when he takes the guard on day four.

Sunil Gavaskar heaped praises on KL Rahul, insisting the batter doesn't know how good he is. As quoted by India Today, he told the broadcasters, “Total team man. He has even been asked to keep wickets. He does that for the team, and that's what you want in the team. You see the way he reacts to the situation. He's got an equanimity about him, which is so rare because in today's day and age where everybody's got to be doing things to show that they have achieved something, his celebrations are also muted. One thing everybody agrees about KL Rahul is that he doesn't know how good a player he is. I mean, he would agree."

India Displayed Their Batting Might At Headingley