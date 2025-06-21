IND v ENG: 'Silenced The Doubters, Thrilled The Fans' - Rishabh Pant Slams Century and Social Media Cannot Keep Calm

While there have been some doubts over Rishabh Pant in T20I and ODI cricket, there has been little doubt over the fact that he is a stellar batsman in the longest format of the game. And that was proved without a doubt once again during Day 2 of the first India vs England Test match at Headingley, Leeds. Pant slammed a six off Shoaib Bashir's bowling and then did a somersault to celebrate the fact that he had just achieved his seventh ton in the red ball format.

It further added to India's advantage in the first innings, after they were put in to bat first on what turned out to be a fairly good track at Leeds. And Pant's typically aggressive knock in the match led to fans going into overdrive on social media in praise for the young wicketkeeper-batsman, with many making references to International Yoga Day and some talking about how he silenced his critics.

The 7th century also saw him notch up a unique record - he has gone past the tally of Test tons of his mentor and idol, MS Dhoni.

The fact that Pant got their in 44 Tests, which is less than half the number of Tests that Dhoni played at 90, also shows just how adept Pant has been in the format.

Pant's knock was fairly aggressive, as he hit 10 boundaries and 5 sixes in the course of his knock.

What's more, he constantly took on the off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, despite the fact that conventionally the offie will have an advantage in a match-up against a left-handed batter.