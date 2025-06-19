IND v ENG: Stuart Broad Raises Big Questions Over England's Bowling - 'How Are They Going to Take 20 Indian Wickets?'

Stuart Broad has a big question for the home team before the India vs England series. | Image: AP

The India vs England five-Test series is set to kick off the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27 for both teams, but the historic nature of the cricketing rivalry between the two nations means the series was going to be one fans looked forward to regardless. However, one of the biggest concerns for the England cricket team has to be their bowling unit, which bears a depleted look heading into the series.

A quick look at the playing XI they announced for the first Test at Headingley starting on Friday (June 20) confirms as much - their bowling unit looks bereft of top stars.

And this is why former England bowler Stuart Broad has questioned how they will take 20 wickets against the Indian cricket team.

Broad Lays Bare England's Concerns

Both Mark Wood and Gus Atkinso are out injured at the moment, and the exact same fate has befallen Jofra Archer, who was earmarked for a return to Tests in this series.

"Jasprit Bumrah is the best in the world, but he won’t play all five Tests, and looking at England with the injuries they’ve got at the moment — where are they getting 20 wickets," Broad told The Times.

Broad also highlighted a major concern over Chris Woakes, who will in all likelihood shoulder the responsibilities with the new ball.

"Chris Woakes will probably have the new ball. I love Woakesy, but I am worried about the amount of overs he’s bowled this summer — not enough. He’s someone who needs overs under his belt to get his rhythm. Not like Mark Wood, who can hit the ground running straight away after a layoff — Woakes needs to get going and find his rhythm."

India Bereft of Fitness Issues

The good news for the Indian team management is that their side is currently not dealing with any major fitness issues to any of the players in the squad.

India are going to be without the services of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom retired ahead of the England tour, but the squad is otherwise healthy and ready to go.