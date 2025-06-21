IND v ENG: 'Wasn't Concerned by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Retiring' - Sourav Ganguly Makes Big Claim

Ahead of the India vs England series, one of the biggest concerns for fans of the Indian cricket team was how they would cope in a series as massive as the one against the England cricket team without the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both of them are undoubted legends of the game and them retiring ahead of the same series was always going to leave a massive hole in the batting unit.

However, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has now stated that he was never concerned at the fact that they were retiring at the same time.

Ganguly's Rationale for Big Statement

Ganguly's rationale was that Indian cricket has so much quality that the retirement of two stalwarts was never going to majorly affect them.

"I was not concerned at all (after the retirements of Virat and Rohit). Virat is a class player, finding his replacement will take time. But the rest, I wasn’t surprised," Ganguly told PTI.

Furthermore, Ganguly listed out the reasons why he felt the Indian cricket ecosystem was continuing to go from strength to strength.

"There’s just too much quality in Indian cricket because of the system, the strength of domestic cricket, leagues, and the investment associations make in player development."

India's Next Gen Back Up Ganguly's Words

On the surface, it might seem like Ganguly's claim is a huge one but it is one that in hindsight proved to be completely correct.

India's batters dominated the first 4 sessions of the Test match and even crossed the 450-run mark, with both new skipper Shubman Gill and new vice-captain Rishabh Pant registering commanding centuries after Yashasvi Jaiswal did the same while opening the batting for India.