Heartbreak For Karun Nair on Test Comeback as Ollie Pope's Stunning Catch Sends Him Packing For a Duck | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: It was a heartbreak for Karun Nair on Saturday as he perished for a four-ball duck on his comeback to Test cricket after eight years - 3006 days to be precise Ollie Pope took a screamer to send the right-handed batter packing. And it was England captain Ben Stokes doing the trick again. Stokes threw one wide, ands sensing an opportunity to get off the mark - Nair threw his hands at it.

Unfortunately, he found Ollie Pope at short cover, who took a stunner. Pope was air-borne when he latched onto the catch. Nair could not believe what had happened as his dreams had just been shattered. Nair seemed gutted while taking the long walk back to the pavilion.

Meanwhile, India find themselves in a spot of bother after losing two successive wickets. First, it was Gill who perished for a brilliant 147 and then Nair for a duck. Rishabh Pant has been joined by Ravindra Jadeja. Pant is at his flowing best as he notched up his seventh Test century.

At the time of filing the copy, India are 453 for five. They have already got a big score, but they would in all probability want to carry on and bat England out of the game ensuring India do not have to bat for the second time.

Stokes Shining