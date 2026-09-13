IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Fireworks Seal Emphatic Win For India At Arun Jaitley Stadium

IND vs AFG: India brushed away Afghanistan's challenge with a brilliant 7-wicket victory at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the 1st T20I match. Abhishek Sharma once again proved his effectiveness and powered the Men In Blue to a sensational win. Tight bowling display from India restricted Afghanistan to 156 runs on a lively Delhi surface.

Bumrah returned to the fold and had an immediate impact as he removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck. Ibrahim Zadran departed soon after Shreyas Iyer crushed his stumps with a precise throw. Sediqullah Atal and Gulbadin Naib also followed him to the dressing room as Afghanistan were struggling at 3/5 at one point.

But a brilliant partnership from Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi lifted the spirit as they added 83 runs for the 6th wicket. An expensive last over from Shivam Dube helped Afghanistan to post a commendable total on the board.

Afghanistan struck quickly as Sanju Samson couldn't let his bat talk. But Abhishek Sharma had some other plans. The swashbuckling southpaw started hitting left, right and centre. He negated the Afghans' confidence immediately by smashing Omarzai for a six and a four, and in the process reached 6,000 career T20 runs.

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Abhishek and Ishan Kishan took Fazalhaq Farooqi to the cleaners in the fifth over, taking 26 runs—courtesy of two fours and two sixes. Mohammad Nabi was hammered for three consecutive boundaries as the pair brought up their 50-run stand off just 17 balls.

Abhishek reached his fifty in just 22 balls and was later dismissed off 82 balls. There was a bit of panic as India lost two wickets in succession, but it was smooth sailing overall. The 2nd T20I will be played on September 15 at this very same venue.