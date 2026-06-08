IND vs AFG: India Decimate Afghanistan In One-off Test, Debutant Manav Suthar Propels Home Side To Historic Win In Mullanpur

IND vs AFG: India have crushed Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in the one-off Test match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Debutant Manav Suthar shone with the ball as he recorded a seven-wicket haul in the Test match, which also happens to be India's biggest win in Test cricket.

India Flexed Batting Muscle In Mullanpur

India's win was on the horizon after the visitors were reduced to 98/5 in their second innings at tea on Day 3 after they were enforced with a follow-on. This win, however, will not affect the World Test Championship table as this one-off match isn't a part of the WTC calendar.

India displayed their batting might with both KL Rahul and Shubman Gill bringing up their centuries in Mullanpur. Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn't capitalise on a subpar Afghanistan bowling as he was dismissed very cheaply. KL Rahul then stitched a crucial 139-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan to steady the ship.

After Rahul's dismissal, Shubman and Rishabh Pant added 169 runs for the 4th wicket. Pant was in his usual style and smashed 81 runs, while a late cameo from Washington Sundar helped the home side to pile up 564 runs on the board.\

Advertisement

Manav Suthar Headlined India's Bowling Display

Debutant Manav Suthar utilised the conditions very well and wreaked havoc in the Afghan batting lineup with a six-wicket haul. On day three, the left-arm spinner became the 10th Indian to take a five-wicket haul on debut. India enforced a follow-on on Afghanistan, and it was the spinners who shone in the 2nd innings once again.

Sundar (4/36) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/30) shared 7 wickets between them as India wrapped up their biggest Test win on Monday.