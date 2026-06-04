IND vs AFG: Will Gujarat Titans Players Have Enough Time To Recover Before One-off Test Against Afghanistan?

IND vs AFG: After the conclusion of IPL 2026, the focus will shift to international cricket as India will host Afghanistan in a one-off Test match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, from June 6. With the IPL final finishing on May 31, several Indian players will have to switch their modes on the field.

India Coach Addresses Gujarat Titans Issue Ahead Of IND vs AFG Test

Indian players have already gone through rigorous practice sessions, with the likes of Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj going full tilt in order to keep themselves in check for the longest format. As many as 7 Gujarat Titans players have been picked in the Test squad, and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate insisted the players are ready for the red-ball format.

As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said, “You're playing in the IPL final five days ago at night-time and now you've got to come and start a Test match early in the morning at 34, 35 degrees. Just another challenge on the road and the guys will take it on like they always do. My job is just to prepare the players for what's ahead of them. Sleep cycle is probably top of that list and that's been addressed.”

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Could Miss Afghanistan ODI Series

Rohit Sharma could also be ruled out of the Afghanistan ODI series. As per an ANI report, the former India captain is doubtful for the ODI series scheduled to start from June 13. Rohit last captained India in the Champions Trophy 2025 and capped off with another title.

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Virat Kohli has also emerged as doubtful for the IND vs AFG ODI series. The RCB star propelled his team to a 2nd straight IPL title but may have hurt his hamstring in the process. An official confirmation is still pending.