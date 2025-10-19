IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Did Mitchell Starc Bowl the World's Fastest Ball? Speed Gun Records 176.5 kph

Australia's Mitchell Starc shows the match ball after grabbing 5 wickets during the 2nd ODI match against India, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam | Image: ANI

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Mitchell Starc's solid spell helped Australia decimate Team India early on and also set up a perfect trap to dismiss Virat Kohli. But that is not the highlight of his spell, as one of his deliveries to former India captain Rohit Sharma was clocked at 176.5 kph.

The India vs Australia ODIs marked the return of legends, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning to international action in ODI cricket. Following their respective retirements from Tests, the famed Indian duo haven't featured in any bilateral series until now. The Men in Blue are in Australia for a three-match one-day series.

Speed Gun Measures Mitchell Starc's Opening Ball At 176.5 kph!

Mitchell Starc bowled like a man on a mission as he pulled off a firm 6-1-22-1 against the Indian side. His spell only frustrated the Indian batters, who were struggling to put up runs in the power play.

India's openers, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, were getting frustrated with how the bounce aided the Australian pacers, especially Mitchell Starc, as his deliveries were off the hook throughout the innings.

As Mitchell Starc opened his spell against India opener Rohit Sharma in Perth, the speed gun clocked the Aussie pacer's delivery at 176.5 kph (109 mph). The instance went viral over the internet as Starc had seemingly bowled a delivery faster than Shoaib Akhtar.

The former fast bowler had bowled a 161.3 kph delivery to Nick Knight in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2003.

The broadcasters eventually cleared the confusion live on the air and said that the delivery was actually 140.8 kph (87 mph).

Mitchell Starc Took Down Virat Kohli For A Duck!

Mitchell Starc perfectly set up the dismissal of Virat Kohli by taking advantage of his temptation to hit a drive shot. It was a huge problem for Team India as they had already lost top-order batter Rohit Sharma.

The veteran fast bowler delivered a delivery full towards outside off, and Kohli got some edge of it with the bat.

Cooper Connolly made the move as he dove towards the left to the backward point and completed the catch, thereby dismissing the star Indian batter.