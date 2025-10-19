IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Why Australia Will Have To Chase Down 131 In Perth Despite India Scoring 136? Details Inside

Australia will have to chase 131 runs as per the revised DLS target. A rain-interrupted match has seen India finish up with 136 runs on the board in the 1st India vs Australia ODI in Perth.

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were dismissed very cheaply, while captain Shubman Gill also went back to the pavilion very early. Axar Patel and KL Rahul contributed with 30+ runs, while a quickfire 19 off 11 from debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy helped the visitors to post a formidable score in the rain-curtailed first match.

Anticipation was very high, but Aussie bowlers seized the opportunity to set up the stage for their batters. Numerous rain delays managed to break the momentum of the Indian batters, while Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh handled the situation with precision as he used his primary bowlers up top in the first innings.

India were reduced to 45/4 and Axar and KL steadied the boat with a solid partnership in the middle. This was Shreyas Iyer's test after he was given the vice-captaincy, but a short delivery from Josh Hazlewood cut his stint short.