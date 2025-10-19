Virat Kohli Credits Hostile Australian Crowd For Forging His Cricketing Edge: 'That Tests Your Strength And Resilience'

Virat Kohli bats during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth | Image: AAP via AP

Team India superstar Virat Kohli highlighted the hostile Australian crowds' role in shaping him as a cricketer and as a person.

The 36-year-old reflected that the Australian brand of cricket and their intimidating faces during the games inspired him the most while growing up.

Virat Kohli returned to Team India for the first time in months, with fans going into overdrive as they relish the star cricketer's comeback. Following his Test retirement, Kohli has not been a part of the India fold until the away ODI tour in Australia.

How Hostile Australian Crowds Shaped Virat Kohli’s Game

Virat Kohli reflected on the time when he woke up early to watch Test cricket in Australia. The players' aggression and the ball gaining bounce inspired a dream within the cricketer to succeed in arduous conditions.

“Growing up, watching cricket as a kid when we used wake up early and watch Test cricket in Australia, you can see the ball flying off the pitch and the opposition in your face, and I used to feel, ‘Wow, if I will able to step up in these conditions and against this opposition, that’s something I could be proud of as a cricketer,’"q Virat Kohli said while speaking to Fox Cricket ahead of the first ODI in Perth.

Kohli further admitted that he found the crowds' hostile environment intimidating, but also credits the experience for forging his game and in his personal life.

"Early on, I found it was easier to watch on television than be part of that hostile environment, but I am really grateful to all those times because that shaped me as a cricketer and as a person as well.

“That really tests your mental strength and resilience because once you start copping it from the crowd, you can’t escape, you’ve got to come back every day," added Kohli.

Virat Kohli's India ODI Comeback Ends In Disappointment

Virat Kohli's comeback to the Indian Cricket Team was short-lived, as he was dismissed for an eight-ball duck. The Indian cricketer was being tempted to drive after Mitchell Starc tossed a delivery full outside off.

Cooper Connolly dove to his left towards the backward point, and India lost their talismanic batter.