Superhuman Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Stunning Boundary Rope Heroics To Save Crucial Runs During IND vs AUS 1st ODI Clash

Mohammed Siraj has proved that not only is he a beast while bowling, but he also possesses incredible fielding skills. The Indian fast bowler showed clinical brilliance while stopping a ball that was going well over his head.

The 31-year-old's brilliance near the boundary ropes showed he will put everything on the line for his side. Siraj is known to step up for his side when they need him the most and often delivers a solid spell.

The sensational save indicated that Siraj showed no signs of fatigue despite going through a gruelling Test series against the West Indies.

Mohammed Siraj's Boundary-Rope Heroics Save Vital Runs in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

The moment happened on the second ball of the 17th over when Washington Sundar delivered the ball down the track. Renshaw came ahead and launched the ball high down the ground towards long-off.

Mohammed Siraj, who was stationed in that position, pulled off an incredible save as he arched back while being mid-air.

The ball was going over his head, but the fast bowler caught it with just one hand and threw it back into the field of play as he fell on the boundary ropes.

As he stood up, Mohammed Siraj threw the ball back into the field of play. It was an excellent save as the Indian bowler put everything on the line to stop the ball from going across the boundary rope.

Mohammed Siraj received applause from bowler Washington Sundar and the rest of Team India for his effort during fielding duties.

Mitchell Marsh Steers Australia to 7-Wicket Win In Rain-Reduced Game Against India

Shubman Gill had a rough start to his ODI captaincy tenure as Team India was defeated by the Mitchell Marsh-led Cricket Australia.

Team India had a tough start as openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill could not put up proper numbers. The top-order collapse continued as Virat Kohli fell for an eight-ball duck, while Shreyas Iyer scored 11 before being dismissed.

The middle-order partnership between KL Rahul and Axar Patel helped India gain some momentum. Cameos from Washington Sundar and Nitish Reddy helped India reach 136/9 in 26 overs.

A solid batting display from the Australian skipper helped the hosts secure a win in the rain-curtailed opening ODI match in Perth.