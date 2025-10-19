Relentless Australia Ruin Shubman Gill's ODI Captaincy Debut, Defeat India By 7 Wickets In Rain-Curtailed ODI At Perth

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Cricket Australia sealed an emphatic win over the Shubman Gill-led Team to start the three-match ODI series. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's comebacks could not save India either, as their early dismissals hampered the Men in Blue's chances of sealing a win.

The Mitchell Marsh-led side clinched a brilliant win over Team India by seven wickets (via DLS) and has heightened the excitement for the upcoming ODI match in Adelaide.

Team India Encounter Batting Collapses And Rain Delays To Hamper Momentum

After being asked to bat first, Team India suffered some early setbacks with the top-order collapse. The Australian pacers kept the Indian batters on the edge as openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were taken down early.

Captain Shubman Gill scored ten, while Rohit Sharma was taken down after a 14-ball eight.

Veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc tainted Virat Kohli's comeback as he was brought down for an eight-ball duck. The first ODI match at the Optus Stadium in Perth encountered multiple rain delays, leading to both sides losing overs.

Following the delays, KL Rahul and Axar Patel put up a clinical effort as they helped gain some much-needed momentum. Rahul's 31-ball 38 and Axar's 38-ball 31 put up some key numbers on the scoreboard.

Washington Sundar delivered a brief ten-ball cameo, leading to Nitish Reddy putting the finishing touches for Team India with two sixes in the final over.

Team India managed to score 136/9 after 26 overs, and Australia's DLS-adjusted target stands at 131 runs.

Mitchell Marsh Leads Australia's Charge For A Seven-Wicket Win Over Team India

Australia was firm from the start, with captain Mitchell Marsh remaining unbeaten throughout the innings.

The hosts lost Travis Head early on after Arshdeep Singh dismissed him for just eight runs. Matt Short faced 17 deliveries before being taken down by Axar Patel.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe looked in brilliant touch as he scored a 29-ball 37, helping Australia gain further momentum in the game against Team India.