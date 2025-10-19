IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli On The Cusp Of Achieving Big Career Milestone, Here's The List Of Records The Ex-India Skipper Can Break

The India vs Australia ODI series is all set to start, and the first game of the series will be played at the Perth Stadium. India last played the ODI format in the Champions Trophy, a tournament that they won earlier this year.

The IND vs AUS series is the first step that the 'men in blue' are taking towards the Cricket World Cup that will be played in 2027. The three-match ODI series also marks the comeback of two Indian stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in international cricket.

Virat Kohli Eyes Multiple Records

Australia has been former India skipper Virat Kohli's happy hunting ground for many years now. Kohli has always enjoyed batting in Australia, and he has dominated the Aussies like no one else in their own backyard. Kohli coming back to play ODIs in Australia is a special occasion, and he is on the cusp of achieving a huge record.

Virat needs a total of 54 runs to become the second leading run-scorer in the ODI format. He will overtake Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who has a total of 14,234 runs from 404 matches. Kohli currently has 14,181 runs from 302 ODIs at an average of 57.88. Kohli needs another 68 runs to surpass Tendulkar in the limited-overs format. Tendulkar has a tally of 18,436 runs in limited-overs cricket, whereas Kohli currently has 18,369 runs (14,181 runs in ODIs and 4,188 T20I runs).

Here's The List Of Other Records That Virat Kohli Can Create

Needs 1 century to become the player with most hundreds in one format

Needs 401 runs in next 26 innings to become the fastest to score 2800 international runs

Needs 2 runs in wins to become the only player with 6000 runs in successful ODI chases

Needs 1 century to become the only player with 30 overseas international centuries

Dissecting Virat Kohli's Performance In Champions Trophy