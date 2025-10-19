IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Share Laughter In Dressing Room, Captain Shubman Gill Joins In

Rohit Sharma didn't have the best outing in the first ODI match against Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth. The former Indian captain could only manage eight runs before throwing away his wicket to Josh Hazlewood.

Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Cracked Jokes In Dressing Room

Rohit hasn't played any ODI match since the Champions Trophy final, and concerns have grown over his game time leading to the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. Rohit has been one of the leading run scorers in the ODIs in recent years, and his expertise in the batting lineup will be needed in the tournament as it stands.

Amidst all the uncertainty, a joyful moment was witnessed during the rain break in the Indian dressing room. Rohit and Gautam Gambhir were seen sharing a light moment, and the latter even appeared to have cracked jokes. Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav also joined the conversation as all of them looked in a light and relaxed mood.

Rain Has Broken The Momentum In Perth

Rain has played a spoilsport throughout the match. The game did have a timely start, but it has already witnessed three rain interruptions in Perth. The game has been reduced to a 32-over affair, but the way rain has lashed, the future looks very uncertain. This is the first time covers are being used at the Optus Stadium since its opening in 2018.

Nitish Reddy was handed his ODI debut as India opted for three fast bowlers and three all-rounders on a pacey and fast Perth surface. Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and decided to bat first. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli went back to the pavilion very early, while captain Shubman Gill also had an off day with the bat.