'Everyone Knows His Contribution': Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Hits Back At Critics, Takes Dig At People Questioning Ex-India Skipper's Abilities

The India vs Australia three-match ODI series will be closely watched as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are returning to play for India after seven months. The star duo last represented India during the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy, which the 'men in blue' won.

After retiring from T20Is last year, the star duo also announced their retirement from Test cricket earlier this year. The first game of the three-match ODI series will be played on October 19, 2025, at the Perth Stadium.

Rajkumar Sharma Hits Out At Rohit-Virat's Critics

There are a lot of questions around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's international future. Shubman Gill's appointment as the skipper of the One Day format is a clear indication that the Indian team management is already looking towards the ODI World Cup. The upcoming India vs Australia series will not only be Shubman Gill's test as the ODI skipper, but it will also go a long way in determining Rohit and Virat's future in the ODI format.

Despite being at the forefront of many Indian victories, a certain section of fans have been constantly asking Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to prove themselves. Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli's childhood coach, spoke about the star duo and how they do not need to prove anything to anybody.

"Virat doesn't have to prove anything. Everyone knows his contribution. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are great players, and they have nothing left to prove, because the whole of India knows their contribution to Indian cricket, so if they have to prove themselves at this stage, then it will be a very funny thing," said Rajkumar Sharma while speaking to ANI.

Shubman Gill Opens Up On Leading Rohit And Virat