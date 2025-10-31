'Sanju Samson ko Lao': Fans Troll Shubman Gill After Dismissal at MCG During 2nd T20I With a Suggestion For Gautam Gambhir

Ind vs Aus: India's vice-captain Shubman Gill had an outing to forget on Friday during the 2nd T20I at the MCG. Gill, who got among the runs in the rain-affected match at Canberra, failed to get going on Friday. Gill perished while trying to take on Josh Hazlewood. Gill perished for five off 10 balls. He is now facing the heat on social space as most fans reckon Sanju Samson, who had been opening - should not have been removed from that slot just to fit in someone.

Here are some of the comments that followed after Gill perished.

‘Samson ko Open Karao’

Meanwhile, Samson got a promotion in the batting order as he was made to bat at No. 3.

India Reeling

Unfortunately, he did not get going as well. He perished for two off four balls. India has got off to a disastrous start in the second T20I at the MCG. At the time of filing the copy, India are reeling at 32 for four in 4.5 overs. The visitors have also lost their captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. Abhishek has now been joined by Axar Patel and they have a job at their hands. They would ideally look to rebuild here. The hosts are on top and how. The pacers have done the job for the Australians. With the ball nipping around, it will not be easy for the Indian batters at the MCG.

