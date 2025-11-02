IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch As Australia Look To Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead In Hobart

Suryakumar Yadav's India and Mitchell Marsh's Australia are all set to have a go at each other in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series. Courtesy of their win in MCG, Australia are 1-0 up in the series, and they will travel to Hobart with hopes of securing an unassailable 2-0 lead, which in many ways will deny India a series win.

Much to India's relief, Josh Hazlewood will not play the remaining three games of the series as he shifts his focus towards red-ball cricket, for Ashes preparation to be specific. India need to win the Hobart T20I at all costs, not just to keep the series alive, but also to save their number one T20I ranking.

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match be played?

The 3rd IND vs AUS T20I match will be played on Sunday, November 2, 2025

At what time will the India vs Australia, 3rd T20I start?

The 3rd IND vs AUS T20I match will get underway at 1:45 PM IST

Where will the India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match be played?

The 3rd IND vs AUS T20I match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match?

The 3rd IND vs AUS T20I will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the India vs Australia, 3rd T20I in India?

The 3rd IND vs AUS T20I will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website.

