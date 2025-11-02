IND-W vs SA-W: Rain Threat Looms Large In Navi Mumbai As India And South Africa Clash In ICC Women's ODI World Cup Final

India and South Africa are just 100 overs and one ODI away from creating history. This is no mere ODI, it is a World Cup final, and the 'Women in Blue' will face the Proteas as they try to write a glorious chapter in the history of women's and Indian cricket. Both India and South Africa have beaten Australia and England, two former champions, convincingly in the semi-final, and they are now just one step away from clinching the iconic Women's World Cup Trophy.

Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport in World Cup Final

Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt will lead their respective teams, India and South Africa, in the biggest games of their lives. India and South Africa have never ever won a Women's ODI World Cup, and they now have a shot at history. The match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. This will be India's third consecutive game on this venue, and they will like to fancy their chances considering the fact that they knocked Australia out on this very venue, but it doesn't look like that the summit clash will go on smoothly without any rain interruption.

Rain is expected to play spoilsport in the summit clash of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The weather forecast in Navi Mumbai predicts light showers throughout the day as both India and South Africa chase glory. There is a reserve day in store if rain washes out the summit clash before the minimum overs are completed. Section 13.6 of the tournament regulations allow a reserve day to be in place for the finals.

Weather forecast for the IND vs SA Final | Image: Accuweather.com

India vs South Africa: Head-to-Head in ODIs

India and South Africa have faced each other 34 times in Women's ODI prior to the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup. The Women in Blue have won a total of 20 games, whereas the Proteas have won 14 matches, and the remaining match ended as a result.