IND vs AUS, 5th T20I Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch As Australia And India Lock Horns In The Final Game Of The Series

India vs Australia, 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's India have come from the back to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series. After defeating India 2-1 in the ODI series, Australia can only level the series now and deny India their series win. India haven't lost a T20I series so far after their World T20 win in 2024, and they will want to keep this record intact.

India recently won the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup undefeated, and a series win against Australia will boost their confidence. The final match of the series will now be played at The Gabba, which was once considered Australia's fortress.

India vs Australia, 5th T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs Australia, 5th T20I match be played?

The 5th IND vs AUS T20I match will be played on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

At what time will the India vs Australia, 5th T20I start?

The 5th IND vs AUS T20I match will get underway at 1:45 PM IST

Where will the India vs Australia, 5th T20I match be played?

The 5th IND vs AUS T20I match will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia, 5th T20I match?

The 5th IND vs AUS T20I will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network

Where to watch the live stream of the India vs Australia, 5th T20I in India?

The 5th IND vs AUS T20I will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website

What are the squads for the India vs Australia, 3rd T20I?

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana.