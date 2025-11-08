IND vs AUS: Abhishek Sharma Moves Past KL Rahul To Secure Rare T20I Milestone With Only Virat Kohli Remaining Ahead

India vs Australia: Star Indian batter Abhishek Sharma leapfrogged his teammate KL Rahul to achieve an elusive milestone in the T20Is for the Men in Blue. But only the legendary cricketer Virat Kohli stays ahead of the 25-year-old in the rare chart.

Suryakumar Yadav-led India locked horns against Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the fifth and final T20I match of the series, at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane, on Saturday, November 8.

Abhishek Sharma Etches In Record Books With Rare Milestone

During the fifth and final 20-over match of the series against Australia, India opener Abhishek Sharma etched his name in the record books once again. The 25-year-old became the second-fastest player to score 1000 T20I runs for India. Abhishek took 28 innings to secure the second spot in the chart.

Virat Kohli holds the top spot ahead of Abhishek Sharma, the 37-year-old took innings to become the fastest Indian player to score 1000 T20I runs. Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul stands in the third place after he took 29 innings to reach 1000 runs in the 20-over format for the Men in Blue.

However, Abhishek Sharma is the fastest cricketer to score 1000 T20I runs by balls faced. The 25-year-old took 528 runs to hold the top spot and achieve a new milestone. Suryakumar Yadav stands in the second place with 573 balls. England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt stands in the third place with 599 balls.

Abhishek Sharma's Numbers In T20Is

Abhishek Sharma made his T20I debut for India in 2024 against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. The 25-year-old played 29 matches and 28 innings, amassing 1012 runs at a strike rate of 189.83 and an average of 37.48. The left-handed batter played 157 T20s and 153 innings, scoring 4488 runs at a strike rate of 168.02 and an average of 32.28. He has hammered seven centuries and 26 fifties in the 20-over format.