Rain To Play Spoilsport In Fifth India vs Australia T20I Match? Here's Brisbane Weather Forecast For The Final Game Of The Series

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: The last and the final game of the India vs Australia T20I series will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane. After four completed games, India lead the series 2-1 and they will fancy their chances of outplaying Australia even in the final game of the series. Prior to the T20I series, Australia had defeated India 2-1 in the ODI series, but they won't be able to repeat their heroics as they can only level the series now.

The 'men in blue' haven't lost a series in the shortest format of the game after their World T20 win in 2024, and they have maintained the perfect streak even after the Australia series which was being considered as a tough assignment for them.

Here's The Weather Forecast For The Brisbane T20I

The Gabba in Brisbane was once considered a fortress, but it is no more the case now. After India breached the fortress in 2021, the Aussies have won only two out of the last five Tests played at the venue. India will arrive at the venue with a lot of confidence and with a chance of winning the series.

All eyes will be on the weather as India lock horns with Australia in the final T20I of the series. There are chances of thunderstorms later in the day as per AccuWeather. This kind of weather is normal in Queensland at this time of the year. The match is scheduled for a 7:15 PM local time start. The weather might be a bit windy, but the rain is not expected to interfere in the match.

IND vs AUS T20I Series: Here's How The Pitch Is Expected To Play