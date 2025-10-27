IND vs AUS: Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma Poised To Reach Unique Career Milestone As India Prepare To Take On Australia In T20Is

India vs Australia: Star India batters Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma are on the brink of achieving elusive career milestones as the Men in Blue are ready to take on Australia in the upcoming five-match T20I series.

India To Face Australia In Five-Match T20I Series

The five-match T20I series between India and Australia will begin from Wednesday, October 29, with the first T20I match of the series taking place at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The second T20I match of the series will be played on Friday, October 31, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The third and fourth matches of the series are scheduled to take place on November 2 and 6, with the games taking place in Hobart and Gold Coast, respectively.

The fifth and final match of the T20I series is scheduled to take place on November 8 at the iconic The Gabba.

Abhishek, Tilak On The Brink Of Achieving Elusive Career Milestone

Both Abhishek and Tilak are on the verge of crossing the 1000-run mark in the 20-over format for the Men in Blue.

Abhishek Sharma needs 151 more runs to achieve the milestone. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma needs just 38 runs to cross the 1000-run mark in the shortest format.

Abhishek Sharma made his T20I debut for Team India in 2024 against Zimbabwe. Since then, the 25-year-old played 24 T20I matches and 23 innings, scoring 849 runs at a strike rate of 196.07 at an average of 36.91. Abhishek hammered two centuries and five half-centuries in the T20Is.

On the other hand, Tilak Varma made his India debut in the T20I format against Bangladesh in 2023. The 22-year-old played 32 matches and 30 innings, amassing 962 runs at a strike rate of 149.14 and an average of 53.44. Tilak scored two hundred and four fifties for the Men in Blue in the 20-over format.

Both Abhishek and Tilak displayed a stupendous performance at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, helping India to clinch the title. Abhishek Sharma was the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 314 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 200.00. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma amassed 213 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 131.48.