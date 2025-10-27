Temba Bavuma Returns As Captain As South Africa Name Strong Squad For India Test Series

South Africa have named a strong 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against India. Temba Bavuma has been declared fit and will return to lead the team on Indian soil.

Bavuma missed the Pakistan series and will not be a part of white ball series against them. The 35-year-old will also feature for South Africa A against India A before the 1st Test match kicks off at Eden Gardens on November 14. Prenelan Subrayen has missed out again as the Proteas have named 3 specialist spinners, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy in the squad.

The pace lineup will be led by Kagiso Rabada, and he will be assisted by Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen. Lungi Ngidi missed out on a place in the squad.

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad opened up on the squad selection, “We’ve kept the bulk of the squad that competed in the two-match series against Pakistan. Those players showed real character and fought hard to come from behind and draw that series.

“We are anticipating a similar challenge in India, and many of the players who stood up in those conditions will once again be key for us."

India drew 2-2 with England and then went on to thrash West Indies 2-0 on home soil. They are currently in the 3rd spot in the World Test Championship in the points table and will definbitely aim that coveted spot in the final. On the other side, South Africa defeated Australia to lift their maiden WTC trophy in the last cycle.

South Africa Test Squad For India Tour

Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

India v South Africa Test Series Schedule

First Test - 14 to 18 November, Kolkata