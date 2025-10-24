IND vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell Set For Comeback, Australia Reveal T20I Squad For Upcoming India Series

India vs Australia: Cricket Australia, on Friday, October 24, has announced the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match 20-over series against India.

The T20I series will kick off on Wednesday, October 29, with the first match taking place on Wednesday, October 29, at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The second match of the series will be played on Friday, October 31, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host the third T20I match on Sunday, November 2. The fourth and fifth T20I matches will be played on November 6 and 8, respectively. The fourth game will be played at Bill Pippen Oval on the Gold Coast. The fifth and final game of the series will take place at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Glenn Maxwell Set To Make Return After Recovering From Injury

One of the main talking points after Australia revealed the squad is Glenn Maxwell's return to the squad after recovering from a fractured wrist. Maxwell will join the squad for the final three T20I matches against India.

On the other hand, Ben Dwarshuis has also been added to the squad for the last two matches of the T20I series against the Men in Blue. Ben Dwarshuis missed the ODI series against India after he sustained a calf injury.

Star Australia speedster Josh Hazlewood has been included in the T20I squad for the first two matches of the series only. On the other hand, Sean Abbott has been added to the squad for the 20-over series but only for the first three games.

Australia Bring Changes In ODI Sqaud For The 3rd Match Of Series Against India

Apart from the T20I series, Australia also brought changes to their ODI squad for the third match of the series.

Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, and Sean Abbott have been axed from the ODI squad for the third and final match of the series to play Sheffield Shield cricket, which will help them to prepare for the upcoming Ashes 2025 series against England.

Jack Edwards and Josh Philippe have been included in the 50-over squad for the upcoming series against India.

Australia have already clinched a 2-0 win in the ODI series against India, with one game remaining. The third and final ODI match between India and Australia will be played on Saturday, October 25, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia's Squad For Third ODI against India: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (WK), Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (WK), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.