Shubman Gill Feeling Guilty Leading Rohit Sharma? Mohammed Kaif's Shocking Assessment of India Captain

Ind vs Aus: With India losing the first two ODIs, backlash is pouring in from all quarters. The blame-game has also begun as the daggers have come out. Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has given his own logic which looks a little strange. As per Kaif, Shubman Gill is feeling guilty leading Rohit Sharma, someone he succeeded. Kaif reckons Gill will take time to settle into the role of a captain and in the same time feeling bad for Rohit.

‘He (Gill) must be feeling the guilt inside’

"It takes time for any new captain, now, for Gill, he has Rohit Sharma, a proven leader, playing under him. Gill also knows that Rohit Sharma has not done anything wrong as a captain. He was removed from captaincy. When Gill goes to sleep in his hotel room, he must be thinking that Rohit bhai has not done anything wrong. He must be feeling the guilt inside, that people are backing me, but think about Rohit bhai, he did so well and won trophies, but even after that, he was removed, and I was named captain," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Gill & Co. Look to Salvage Pride at SCG

Now that the hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, Gill and his boys would look to salvage pride and avoid an embarrassing whitewash.

Australia are going to make changes to their side, while it would be interesting to see if India do the same as well. The third and the final ODI takes place on October 25.