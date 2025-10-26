IND vs AUS: Harshit Rana Reveals Rohit Sharma's Masterstroke That Led To Mitchell Owen's Dismissal In 3rd ODI

Harshit Rana is assisted by a teammate during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide | Image: AP

Team India fast bowler Harshit Rana has opened up on how Rohit Sharma engineered the dismissal of Mitchell Owen in the 3rd ODI. He highlighted that the former Indian captain had a key role in the dismissal, which helped him pick up one of his best ODI figures.

On the fourth ball of the 38th over, Harshit Rana delivered a hard length at 141.8, and Mitchell Owen backed away and tried to fend it away from the body.

The ball picked an edge, and Rohit Sharma grabbed it clean at first slip. Rana let out a massive roar as Team India celebrated the dismissal.

Harshit Rana Credits Rohit Sharma’s Role During Mitchell Owen's Dismissal

Fast bowler Harshit Rana was in a candid conversation with Washington Sundar following the third ODI between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Washington Sundar asked Harshit Rana about his favourite wicket of the night, to which he responded, "I would say that's the Owen wicket."

Harshit Rana also spilt the beans on how Rohit Sharma influenced Mitchell Owen's wicket by positioning himself in the first slip.

"I am going to tell you a thing. So, before I was going to bowl to Owen, Shubman said to keep a slip, and I said No, I don't want a slip. And then Rohit Bhai said, 'Keep a slip,' so he went to the slip, and the first ball went to the slip. I was like, ‘Thank God,'"Harshit Rana said during a conversation after the 3rd ODI.

Team India Clinch Convincing Nine-Wicket Win Over Australia To Finish Series 2-1

The third ODI match between India and Australia was a love letter to the Indian cricket fans. Team India's bowlers looked in brilliant touch as they restricted Australia to a chaseable total of 236.

The Australian batters were bowled out in the 47th over, with Josh Hazlewood being bowled out by Harshit Rana.

For Team India, Rohit Sharma played anchor with the bat as he delivered a fine century at his favourite hunting ground in Sydney. Captain Shubman Gill was taken down at 24 runs, which is when Virat Kohli stepped up to the challenge and put up a brilliant partnership with Rohit Sharma.