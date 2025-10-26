Sachin Tendulkar's Ex-Teammate Likely To Be Announced As KKR's New Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026: Report

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) displayed a sluggish performance in the previous 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Kolkata-based franchise finished eighth in the IPL 2025 standings with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.305 and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The Knights played 14 matches in the 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament, winning five and conceding seven defeats. After the poor performance in the 2025 season, Chandrakant Pandit stepped down as the head coach of the franchise.

KKR To Appoint Former India Cricketer As New Head Coach

With the IPL 2026 season approaching, a report from the Indian Express confirmed that the three-time IPL champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, have appointed Abhishek Nayar as the new head coach of the franchise.

During KKR's third IPL win in 2024, Abhishek Nayar played a crucial role behind the team's success, where he served as the assistant coach. But later, Nayar stepped down from his position to become the Indian National Cricket Team's assistant coach.

According to the report from the Indian Express, Nayar informed the Kolkata-based franchise about his final decision. A formal announcement from the franchise is expected soon.

Earlier in 2025, Abhishek Nayar served as the head coach of UP Warriorz at the Women's Premier League (WPL). The 42-year-old has made no formal decision to leave UP Warriorz. Now, it will be interesting to watch if Nayar will continue to serve as the head coach of two different franchises in the separate T20 leagues.

Former India Cricketer's Numbers In IPL

During his cricketing career, Abhishek Nayar was a big name in first-class cricket. He played 103 first-class matches and 149 innings, scoring 5749 runs at an average of 45.62 and a strike rate of 56.24. In List A, the 42-year-old played 99 matches and 84 innings, scoring 2145 runs at an average of 31.08 and a strike rate of 95.63.