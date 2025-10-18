IND vs AUS: Here's A Look At India vs Australia's Head-to-Head Record In ODIs

India vs Australia: Team India's white-ball tour of Australia will kick off with the ODI series, starting from October 19.

The first ODI match of the series is scheduled to be played at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 19. The second match of the series will be played on Thursday, October 23, at the Adelaide Oval. The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third and final match of the ODI series on Saturday, October 25.

Shubman Gill To Lead Team India In ODIs

Cricket fans are more excited about the upcoming ODI series between the two cricket giants since it marks the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in international cricket after seven months. Kohli and Rohit played their last international match in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final against New Zealand.

The Indian Cricket Team also went through a severe change in recent days. Earlier on October 4, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain of Team India after axing Rohit Sharma from leadership duties.

India vs Australia: Head-to-Head Record In ODIs

Before the start of the upcoming series, here is the head-to-head record between India and Australia in ODIs.

Both the cricket giants, India and Australia, have played 152 matches in the 50-over format. Out of which, Australia clinched 84 wins while India sealed victories in 58 games. Even though the Aussies have an edge over India in ODIs. However, the Men in Blue are considered one of the best teams in the white-ball format in recent times.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in the ODIs between India and Australia, scoring 3077 runs from 70 innings at an average of 44.59 and a strike rate of 84.71. Talismanic batter Virat Kohli is the second-highest run-getter in the ODIs between India and Australia, amassing 2451 runs after playing 48 innings at a strike rate of 93.69 and an average of 54.46.