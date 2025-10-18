India vs Australia 1st ODI, Weather Report: Will Rain Play A Spoilsport In Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's White-ball Return?

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be in focus as India are all set to kick start their Australia adventure with an ODI match in Perth on Sunday. Anticipation has been very high as Shubman Gill will lead the Men In Blue for the first time in his brief career.

Will Weather Play A Spoilsport In Perth?

Fans are expected to flock to the stadium in large numbers to have a glimpse of their favourite duo. Both these stalwarts haven't played international cricket since the Champions Trophy 2025 final, and anticipation has been very high. However, the weather god might come to disrupt proceedings in Perth.

As per AccuWeather, there is a 70% chance of rain before the scheduled start of the game at 11:30 AM local time. Rain threatens to derail the match as the match progresses, and there might also be a delayed start to the game due to persistent rainfall. Perth has witnessed increased rainfall this year, and the first India vs Australia ODI might see some disruptions.

Temperature is expected to hover between 9 and 19 degrees on Sunday. Overcast conditions can also play a pivotal role, and the captain winning the toss should bowl first to take advantage. Perth is known for its pace and bounce, and the overcast conditions could make life difficult for the batters.

India vs Australia Perth Pitch Report

The Optus Stadium has been a relatively new venue and has hosted only three matches. The surface will offer adequate bounce and pace for the bowlers and batters will have to be cautious during early in the innings.