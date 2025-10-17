IND vs AUS: India Captain Shubman Gill Poised To Reach Significant Career Milestone In Upcoming ODIs Against Australia

India vs Australia: India will tour Australia for a three-match ODI series and five-match T20Is, starting from Sunday, October 19.

The first ODI match of the series between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, October, at the Perth Stadium. The second match of the series will be played on Thursday, October 23, at the Adelaide Oval.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third ODI match of the series on Saturday, October 25.

Shubman Gill On The Verge Of Achieving New Career Milestone In ODIs

Earlier, on October 4, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India's squad for the white-ball tour of Australia. The BCCI named Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain after axing Rohit Sharma's leadership duties.

The upcoming ODI series against Australia will be a crucial one for Shubman Gill as he will be leading a world-class Men in Blue squad, which consists of legendary players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

In the upcoming three-match ODI series, Shubman Gill will get an opportunity to achieve a remarkable career milestone. The 26-year-old batter needs 225 more runs to complete 3000 ODI runs.

Shubman Gill's Stats In ODIs

The right-handed batter made his ODI debut in 2019 against New Zealand in Hamilton. Since then, Gill has played 55 ODI matches, scoring 2775 runs at a strike rate of 99.56 and an average of 59.04. He has slammed eight centuries and 15 half-centuries for the Indian Cricket Team in the ODIs.

Shubman Gill has played eight ODI matches against Australia, amassing 280 runs at a strike rate of 93.64 and an average of 35.00. He also has one century and a fifty against the Aussies. However, Gill has a poor record on the Australian soil in the ODIs. In Australia, the 26-year-old has played just one match and scored 33 runs at a strike rate of 84.61.