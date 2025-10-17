Matthew Hayden Weighs In On BCCI’s Bold Move to Replace Rohit As India ODI Skipper, Deems Shubman Gill As 'Insurance Policy'

Matthew Hayden, the former Australian cricketer, has presented his thoughts on Team India's ODI leadership change.

He expressed that the move had been an interesting one, and also highlighted that there could have been a significant vulnerability factor.

Shubman Gill's appointment as Team India's new ODI skipper has left the fans divided.

Many have contended that, despite Rohit Sharma being profitable as India's captain in white-ball cricket following consecutive ICC title wins, the BCCI opted for a younger skipper in Gill.

Matthew Hayden Decodes Rohit’s Captaincy Axe As BCCI Elevates Shubman Gill To ODI Throne

Matthew Hayden analysed the situation with Rohit Sharma's axe, saying that the selectors may have primarily focused on the numbers.

The former Australian cricketer added that the age factor may have ignited the vulnerability factor for Rohit's removal from ODI captaincy.

“Rohit being axed as captain was an interesting move from afar. After such a great win in the Champions Trophy, I suppose the selectors are purely looking at the numbers. At 38, with a couple of years to go before the World Cup, he becomes a bit vulnerable purely because of his age," Matthew Hayden said during an appearance on JioHotstar.

Hayden added that the BCCI making Shubman Gill as India's ODI skipper looks more like an insurance policy.

He continued by saying that Gill could learn the leadership aspects from Rohit Sharma, who is also a part of the Indian dressing room.

"But I guess it’s a bit of an insurance policy to bring on Shubman Gill, ensure he’s in charge across all formats, and particularly help him learn leadership while Rohit Sharma is still in the dressing room,” Hayden added.

Shubman Gill Would Have A Significant Task To Fulfill During Australia ODIs

Upon being appointed as India's new ODI skipper, Shubman Gill will have a significant task when he faces Australia in the 50-over format.

The Indian cricket team is currently unbeaten in One-Day Internationals in the 2025 calendar year.

Team India, under Rohit Sharma, was triumphant in its 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign and remained undefeated. The tournament was the only time they engaged in the 50-over format.