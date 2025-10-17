Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of Multiple Records Against Australia, Likely To Join Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar In Elite List

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be in focus when India gear up for the Australia ODI series. The Men In Blue will take on the mighty Aussies in the first ODI match in Perth on October 19.

Rohit Sharma Set To Register Mammoth Record Against Australia

They last featured in the Champions Trophy final and, since then, haven't played a competitive match for India. Having retired from T20Is and Test matches, anticipation has been at its peak, and expectations have already hit the roof.

Rohit has been in stellar form in ODI cricket and is on the verge of breaking a number of records in ODI cricket. The 38-year-old is all set to don the Indian jersey for the 500th time and will enter an elite list of players comprised of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. He made his debut against Ireland in 2007 and, since then, has come a long way. He led India to three ICC finals, winning the Champions Trophy in the process.

Rohit also needs 10 runs more in the next three matches and could become the first Indian cricketer to breach the 100 runs mark in Australia. Only four players have achieved this feat so far. Rohit could also be the third Indian player to register 50 international hundreds, and another century will also get him at par with Tendulkar, who also has 9 centuries against Australia.

Virat Kohli On The Cusp Of Major Record

Virat could also close in on Sachin Tendulkar's ODI run tally. The legendary Indian cricketer remains the highest run scorer in the white ball format with 18,426 runs, followed by the former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara with 14,234 runs. Kohli currently has 14181 runs in his tally and needs to rack up 54 runs more to leapfrog Sangakkara in the second spot.