Sunil Gavaskar Drops Bombshell Claim On Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli After Their Appalling Outings In Perth ODI

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during a practice session on the eve of the ICC Champions Trophy-2025 match against New Zealand, at the ICC Academy in Dubai | Image: ANI

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian cricketer, is still convinced that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will bounce back in form following their abominable outing in the first ODI against Australia in Perth.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to action for Team India after seven months. But their comeback was marred by their outlandish outings, as they were dismissed early on.

Sunil Gavaskar Defends Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli After Perth ODI Loss

Rohit Sharma scored just eight runs before being taken by Josh Hazlewood. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, recorded his first-ever duck in Australia after being dismissed for an eight-ball duck in Perth.

It was an upsetting sight for the Indian fans as the much-awaited comebacks ended up being sad cameos in the first ODI.

But Sunil Gavsakar said not to be surprised if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli get big runs in the upcoming two ODI competitions against Australia.

He added that the more time they spent in the nets facing throw-downs, the faster they would get back to their rhythm.

“Don’t be surprised if Rohit and Kohli score big in the next two games. They are coming back after a few months away from international cricket. The more they play, the more time they spend in the nets, and the more throw-downs they get, the quicker they will find their rhythm," Sunil Gavaskar said to India Today.

Sunil Gavaskar Lays Out Why India Struggled To Bat In Perth

Sunil Gavaskar continued to back Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli despite their poor form by saying that the heavily bouncy tracks in Perth were challenging for regular Indian ODI cricketers like Shreyas Iyer and captain Shubman Gill.

“They were playing on probably the bounciest pitch in Australia. It wasn’t going to be easy, especially for players who haven’t played international cricket for a couple of months. It was challenging for Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who usually play international cricket quite regularly," Gavaskar further added.