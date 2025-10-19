Rohit Sharma Snacking On Popcorn During Rain Delay Draws Hilarious Reaction From Abhishek Nayar: 'Arey Usse Mat De'

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Former Team India coach Abhishek Nayar lost it when he saw Rohit Sharma munching on popcorn as rain showers took over the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The India-Australia ODI series marked the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the Indian Cricket Team following their respective retirements from Test cricket.

The last time Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were in action for the Men in Blue was in the Champions Trophy Final. The Optus Stadium in Perth was packed with fans cheering on the returning Indian duo.

Abhishek Nayar Has A Hilarious Reaction To Rohit Sharma Snacking On Popcorn

The 1st India vs Australia ODI encounter had multiple rain delays, which led to the game losing out on overs and Team India yielding their momentum against the Aussie Men. The rain delay had the team return to their respective dressing rooms and wait for the rain to subside.

The broadcast cameras showed Team India's dressing room, which featured head coach Gautam Gambhir and the coaching staff waiting for the play to begin.

India ODI captain Shubman Gill was seen snacking on popcorn as they waited for the play to begin. He also offered some to Rohit Sharma, who got himself a handful and started munching on it.

Abhishek Nayar, who was on commentary duties, called out the former Indian skipper during the rain break. "Arey bhai isse popcorn mat de (Hey brother, don't let him eat popcorn)," Nayar said while being live on the air.

Rohit Sharma Dismissed Early On ODI Comeback Against Australia

Abhishek Nayar had personally worked on Rohit Sharma's significant physical transformation following the cricketer's retirement from Test cricket.

The former Indian skipper has shed 11 kilograms, highlighting his determination towards fitness and preparing himself for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Unfortunately, Rohit Sharma's comeback did not go as planned. The former Indian skipper came out to open with skipper Shubman Gill. But Josh Hazlewood took him down.