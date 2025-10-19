'Probably Played Most Number Of Games In Last 15 Years': Virat Kohli Puts Fitness Concerns To Rest Ahead Of 2027 ODI World Cup

It hasn't panned out the way Virat Kohli would have hoped on his ODI return in Australia. The former Indian captain was dismissed for an eight-ball duck in the 1st ODI match in Perth on Sunday.

Virat Kohli Brushed Aside Fitness Concerns

The anticipation was huge as both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were making a return to the limited-over format after a prolonged spell, since the Champions Trophy final. This ODI series also marks the start of a new era under Shubman Gill as the Men In Blue are tipped to build for the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup.

Virat has expressed his desire to be a part of the next ODI showpiece event, but there has been a lot of chatter regarding his game time and fitness. Ahead of the first match, the 36-year-old refuted all the concerns, insisting he has probably been involved in the most number of games in the last 15 years.

In a pre-match interaction with Fox Sports, he said, “Well to be honest, the amount of cricket I’ve played over the last 15-20 years, I’ve actually not rested at all if that makes sense. I’ve probably played the most number of games in the last 15 years in international cricket, combining the IPL together as well. So for me, it was a very refreshing time off."

Indian Encountered A Difficult Start In Perth

Coming to the match, Nitish Kumar Reddy was handed his ODI debut as India opted for three fast bowlers and three all-rounders on a pacey and fast Perth surface. Mitchell Marsh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli went back to the pavilion very early, while captain Shubman Gill also had an off day with the bat.