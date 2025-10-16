Shane Watson Claims Enormous Challenge Awaits Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli During Australia ODIs: 'Never Easy After A Long Gap'

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has suggested that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will face their biggest challenges as they return to international ODI cricket.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would make their much-awaited comebacks during the India tour of Australia.

The superstar Indian duo would feature in the ODI series, with Shubman Gill leading the charge as the team's new skipper.

Shane Watson Makes Significant Claim Over Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma

Shane Watson believes returning to international duty after a while is difficult. With an opponent like Australia, who possess a significant fast bowling advantage, they could take time to adjust and get back in rhythm.

The former Aussie cricketer added that Rohit and Virat will not take long enough to be back at their best.

“It’s never easy to hit the ground running after such a long gap, especially when facing a team like Australia, who have some of the best bowlers in world cricket.

"It might take them a little time to rediscover their rhythm and preparation routines. But with their quality and consistency, I don’t think it’ll take long before they’re back at their best,” Shane Watson said during his appearance on JioStar.

Watson further said that the upcoming ODI series between India and Australia could be the last time Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be in action in the land Down Under.

He added that the Australian public would take the opportunity to show how much they admire the superstar Indian cricket duo.

Team India, Including Rohit & Virat, Touch Down In Perth

The Indian cricket team, including stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, has touched down in Perth, Western Australia. A video on social media showed the former Indian ODI skipper stepping off the team bus and heading inside the hotel.

Fans in Australia will witness Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action, and expect the ODI series to be a sellout affair, as the series has been a tremendous sensation among the masses.

Whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will find a spot in Team India's playing XI is yet to be seen.