IND vs AUS: Shivam Dube's Sequential Run In T20Is Comes To An End Following Australia's Win Over India In Melbourne

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India suffered a four-wicket defeat to Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the second T20I match of the series, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Friday, October 31.

Star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was named the 'Player of the Match' following his three-wicket haul from a four-over spell and conceded only 13 runs at an economy rate of 3.20.

Shivam Dube's Dream Run In T20Is Comes To End

With the defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India all-rounder Shivam Dube's dream run in the T20Is finally came to an end. Shivam Dube holds the record of the longest unbeaten streak for a player in T20Is. Dube kept a 37-match unbeaten streak with the Men in Blue, starting from 2019 till 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah stands in the third place on the chart after keeping a 24-game unbeaten streak from 2021 to 2025. Meanwhile, Manish Pandey holds the fourth place on the chart with a 20-game unbeaten streak.

The winning streaks of both Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube have ended after India's four-wicket defeat to Australia.

Shivam Dube last tasted defeat in December 2019 against the West Indies in Trivandrum. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah's last defeat came against New Zealand in Dubai in October 2021.

It was also India's second biggest defeat in T20I with 40 balls to spare.

Shivam Dube's Stats In ODIs

Shivam Dube played his maiden T20I match for India in 2019 against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Since then, the 32-year-old has played 43 T20Is and 31 innings, scoring 585 runs at a strike rate of 138.96 and an average of 27.86. He also picked up 18 wickets from 29 innings at an economy rate of 9.02.

Earlier in the game, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against India.

India displayed a poor performance in the first innings. Only Abhishek Sharma (68 runs from 37 balls) and Harshit Rana (35 runs from 33 balls) played carefully and propelled India to 125 in the first innings.