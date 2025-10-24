R Ashwin Scoffs Over Kuldeep Yadav's Continued Exclusion From India ODIs Against Australia: 'He Offers Something Extra'

India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls during ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Group A match against New Zealand, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

Former India spinner R Ashwin has vented his frustration over Team India continuously omitting Kuldeep Yadav from the playing XI.

Team India has encountered back-to-back losses to Australia, putting them under tremendous pressure. The visiting side lost both matches in Perth and Adelaide, with Australia picking up an unassailable 2-0 lead.

To avoid a 0-3 setback, Team India needs proven run-getters and wicket-takers in the upcoming clash at Sydney.

R Ashwin Wants Team India Management To Bring Kuldeep Yadav Into Action

R Ashwin voiced his frustration over Team India keeping Kuldeep Yadav on the bench. He argued that the Indian wrist spinner could be key in taking wickets, as not many Aussie cricketers have faced him in the game.

Advertisement

"Axar Patel and Washington Sundar both took wickets, so we can't fault their efforts. But the key is taking wickets. Look at Adam Zampa-he took four wickets, and his ball spins too. Think about it, has Cooper Connolly ever faced Kuldeep?

"Matthew Short, maybe here and there. Alex Carey has faced him but struggled. Mitchell Owen hasn't played against him at all," Ashwin said.

Advertisement

The former Indian cricketer is optimistic that Kuldeep Yadav will get a game in Sydney, as leaving him out would not be wise. Ashwin added that the spinner 'offers something extra' and is a 'proven wicket-taker.'

India Needs A Spirited Fightback Against Australia In Sydney

Despite a spirited performance from the Indian cricket team, the Australian batters were simply better during the chase.

For the Men in Blue, stars like Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer delivered a valiant performance in tough conditions while Down Under. Virat Kohli registered consecutive ducks in the ODI bilaterals, but the visitors scored 264/9.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana Roasted by Jemimah Rodrigues Heartwarmingly Before Receiving Prestigious Dressing Room BTS Best Fielding Medal

The Indian cricket team will look to avoid a series whitewash, and bringing in key players would be a must for the Indian side. The Men in Blue would also have to work on their fielding skills, as the multiple catch drops had pivoted the advantage towards Australia.