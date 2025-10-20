IND vs AUS - Shubman Gill Draws Criticism Over Omission Of Kuldeep Yadav In 1st ODI Against Australia: 'You Have Compromised With Quality'

India vs Australia: Shubman Gill-led Team India suffered a disappointing seven-wicket loss against Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the first ODI match of the three-game series, at Perth Stadium in Perth, on Sunday, October 19.

Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh was named the 'Player of the Match' after his unbeaten 46-run knock from 52 balls, which helped the hosts clinch a stunning victory.

In the first innings, KL Rahul (38 runs from 31 balls) and Axar Patel (31 runs from 38 balls) played a resilient knock and propelled India to 136/9 in the 26-over match after rain played a spoilsport.

During the run chase, Mitchell Marsh played a quickfire and Josh Philippe displayed a clutch performance, which helped the Aussies seal a seven-wicket (DLS) win.

Earlier on October 4, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Shubman Gill as the new ODI skipper after axing Rohit Sharma's leadership duties in the 50-over format. However, Gill's captaincy debut in the ODIs started on a poor note.

After the defeat in the first ODI match of the series, Shubman Gill was slammed for not including India spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the Playing XI.

Shubman Gill Faces Criticism After Omitting Kuldeep Yadav From Playing XI In 1st ODI

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that the match in Perth was a test for the Indian bowling attack and Shubman Gill. He also lambasted Gill for not playing 'wicket-taking bowler' Kuldeep Yadav.

Kaif further added that Shubman Gill has compromised quality for quantity.

"It was a test of all the bowlers and Gill as well. He did not play Kuldeep in the XI. You covered everything but did not play a wicket-taking bowler. Shane Warne was successful in all formats in Australia. I was disappointed that Kuldeep did not play. Kuhnamann bagged two wickets. You have compromised with quality for quantity," Kaif said as quoted by India Today.

Kuldeep Yadav's Numbers In ODIs

Kuldeep Yadav played his maiden ODI match in 2017 against the West Indies at Port of Spain. The 30-year-old spinner has played 113 ODI matches and 110 innings, taking 181 wickets at an economy rate of 4.99 and a bowling average of 26.44.