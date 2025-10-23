IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill Inherits Unwanted Captaincy Record As India Concede First ODI Defeat At Adelaide Oval In 17 Years

Shubman Gill after getting dismissed in the second ODI match against Australia | Image: AP

India vs Australia: Shubman Gill-led Team India suffered a two-wicket defeat against Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the second ODI match of the three-game series, at the Adelaide Oval, on Thursday, October 23.

Australian spinner Adam Zampa was named the 'Player of the Match' following his fiery 10-over spell in the first innings. Zampa picked up four wickets and conceded 60 runs at an economy rate of 6.00.

Shubman Gill Achieves Unwanted Captaincy Record In ODIs

With the defeat, the Indian Cricket Team achieved an unwanted record as it was the Men in Blue's maiden ODI defeat at the iconic Adelaide Oval in 17 years. The last time Team India suffered a defeat against the home team in Adelaide was back in February 2008, when they conceded a 50-run loss.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill also etched his name in an unwanted list. Gill became the sixth Indian captain to lose the first two ODI matches in charge. First, it was Ajit Wadekar who achieved the unwanted feat.

Before the start of the 50-over series against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain after axing Rohit Sharma from the leadership duties.

Advertisement

In the first ODI match of the series against Australia, Team India conceded a seven-wicket defeat in Perth on October 19. After the loss against the Aussies in the second match, India had already lost the ODI series with one game remaining.

Shubman Gill's Numbers In ODIs

Shubman Gill played his maiden ODI match for Team India in 2019 against New Zealand. Since then, Gill played 57 ODI matches, scoring 2794 runs at a strike rate of 99.28 and an average of 57.02. The 26-year-old slammed eight centuries and 15 fifties in the ODIs for Team India.